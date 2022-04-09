A better future

The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has given a historic verdict by rejecting the National Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling regarding the no-confidence motion. The court has also restored the assembly and fixed a session of the National Assembly on April 9 (today) for voting on the no-confidence motion. The entire nation is jubilant over this decision because all law-abiding citizens want to see the supremacy of the constitution in the country.
It is time our rulers acted rationally and took steps to deal with the existing crises. It is hoped that our country will not suffer like Sri Lanka that is in the middle of a severe financial crisis.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
