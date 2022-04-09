Education for all

Quality education is the only solution to all crises – social, political, economical and technological. All developed nations that are now enjoying the fruit of prosperity and development have strong education sectors. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s education sector is worst-performing. Our leaders must come up with a coherent education policy to fight against illiteracy and improve education standards.

One believes that a good way of promoting education is by distributing free textbooks to students to encourage them to study.

Alizaib Lashari

Larkana