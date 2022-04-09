The season of despair

In various parts of the country, the temperature has already hit the 40 degrees C mark. On the other hand, rising inflation is making everything – from fuel to food – out of the reach of middle and lower-middle families. To make things even worse, circular debt has once again gone out of control. Power generation companies have reduced their production due to the non-payment of dues by the government, and this has resulted in eight- to 12-hour-long loadshedding in many parts of the country. The poor shape of the economy is also worrisome.

Despite the fact that the country is facing such grave issues, our politicians are busy playing the ugly game of power and seem to be oblivious to the problems of the country and the people of Pakistan. The no-confidence motion by the opposition and the subsequent allegations by the government, that the opposition parties are the facilitators of a foreign conspiracy, show that our politicians have no empathy for people. For them, the only important issue is to see who gets power. Their lust for power has now brought the country to a constitutional crisis.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad