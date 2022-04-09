On Thursday (April 7), the US dollar had a sharp increase, pushing the rupee down to Rs189 per dollar in the interbank market – and Rs195 per dollar in the open market. The State Bank of Pakistan immediately increased the policy rate to stabilize the situation. A weak rupee means that our import bills will continue to go up. Also, there are so many food items that are imported. Their prices increase whenever there is an exchange rate crisis in the country.
When will our leaders realize that this freefall of the rupee is disastrous for our country?
Rashid Niaz
Lahore
After the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision against the NA deputy speaker’s ruling, it seems that at least...
The arrival of Ramazan has also brought a hike in prices of edibles and other essential commodities. Almost all food...
The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has given a historic verdict by rejecting the National Assembly deputy...
The SC’s decision reflects that arbitrary and unconstitutional actions have no value and relevance in the...
Quality education is the only solution to all crises – social, political, economical and technological. All...
In various parts of the country, the temperature has already hit the 40 degrees C mark. On the other hand, rising...
Comments