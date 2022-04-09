On Thursday (April 7), the US dollar had a sharp increase, pushing the rupee down to Rs189 per dollar in the interbank market – and Rs195 per dollar in the open market. The State Bank of Pakistan immediately increased the policy rate to stabilize the situation. A weak rupee means that our import bills will continue to go up. Also, there are so many food items that are imported. Their prices increase whenever there is an exchange rate crisis in the country.

When will our leaders realize that this freefall of the rupee is disastrous for our country?

Rashid Niaz

Lahore