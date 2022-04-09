Historic verdict

The Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision to declare the NA deputy speaker’s ruling and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly unconstitutional has restored people’s faith in the judiciary of our country. Undoubtedly, the April 3 actions were against the constitution. The SC’s decision has set a precedent that any actions that go against the constitution will not go unpunished.

From now on, all the political parties should work towards strengthening the country’s law, economy, and people. Also, parliament should function like a real representative body of this country. Today’s NA session should be held smoothly and in accordance with the constitution. It is the beauty of democracy that whenever a ruling party fails at fulfilling the needs of the state and people, it steps down. And we need a properly functional democracy in our country at these critical times.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu