Where credit is due

On Thursday (April 7), the Supreme Court of Pakistan delivered a historic judgment. Full credit should be given to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and other members of the five-judge bench for this verdict. The CJ has secured his legacy in the judicial history of the country by this momentous decision. More importantly, he has restored the credibility of the courts of law. One hopes that all the political parties will rise to the democratic demands of the day and stop playing to the gallery. It is encouraging to see that an opposition leader has extended the hand of friendship and cooperation to the PTI.

We need to move away from the politics of vendetta and revenge and stop manufacturing lies and deceiving the nation all the time. We also need to stop abusing each other in the vilest language, return back to the temperate language of our ancestors, and move forward together to build a Pakistan which can take its place among the leading nations of the world.

Kamal Hyat

Lahore