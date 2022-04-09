Healthcare woes

Balnigwar is a small town in Balochistan and is, unfortunately, deprived of basic facilities such as proper roads, schools, uninterrupted supply of electricity, and healthcare facilities. Critically ill patients travel to other cities to get treatment. It is shameful that the authorities have failed to build a well-equipped hospital in the area.

Many patients cannot afford to travel to other cities; some even lose their lives on the way to a medical institution. The Balochistan government must act urgently on this issue.

Wahab Wahid

Balnigwar