Gold falls Rs2,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs2,000 per tola on Friday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs132,300 per tola, as the US dollar value depreciated against the rupee from Rs188.18 to Rs184.68 on Friday. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs1,715 to Rs113,426.

In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $6 to $1,933 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15. Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs5,000 per tola as compared with the rates in the Dubai market.