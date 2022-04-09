 
Salah says Liverpool contract talks are ‘sensitive’

By AFP
April 09, 2022

LONDON: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah admits his protracted contract talks with the quadruple chasers are a "sensitive situation".

"There are many things that people don´t know about it. I can´t be selfish and talk about my situation because we are in the most important situation that is coming for the team," Salah told Sky Sports News on Friday. "I´ve said many times what I want but I can´t really go deep into the contract now because it is a sensitive situation.

