Saturday April 09, 2022
Lampard won’t fret over Everton sack talk

By AFP
April 09, 2022

LIVERPOOL: Everton manager Frank Lampard on Friday brushed aside reports that he could be sacked as his troubled side battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Lampard has taken just six points from nine league games since he replaced Rafael Benitez at Goodison Park.

Everton are languishing one point above the relegation zone after a 3-2 defeat at fellow strugglers Burnley on Wednesday.

