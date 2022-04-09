Lampard won’t fret over Everton sack talk

LIVERPOOL: Everton manager Frank Lampard on Friday brushed aside reports that he could be sacked as his troubled side battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.
Lampard has taken just six points from nine league games since he replaced Rafael Benitez at Goodison Park.
Everton are languishing one point above the relegation zone after a 3-2 defeat at fellow strugglers Burnley on Wednesday.
LONDON: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah admits his protracted contract talks with the quadruple chasers are a...
LONDON: Ben Stokes remains on course to return to action next month following his latest scan on a knee injury.The...
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp says he is preparing to face “the best team in the world” when Liverpool and Manchester City...
MADRID: Real Madrid might be out of sight in the title race but Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are still...
MELBOURNE: Double world champion Fernando Alonso on Friday said he planned to keep racing for at least two or three...
FRANKFURT: A second-half equaliser by Ferran Torres rescued Barcelona on Thursday as the Spanish giants were held to a...
Comments