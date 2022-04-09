Stokes eyeing May return after knee scan

LONDON: Ben Stokes remains on course to return to action next month following his latest scan on a knee injury.

The England all-rounder suffered fitness problems during a recent tour of the West Indies where his side suffered a series loss after a comprehensive defeat in the last Test in Grenada.

Stokes said he had stopped training while waiting to discover the results of further investigations into his condition, with the domestic season starting this week ahead of a busy home international schedule starting against New Zealand in June.