‘There’s no one to guide us about doping,’ says athlete under probe

ISLAMABAD: Breaking his silence, one of the country’s top athletes who is now under investigation for reported breach of WADA Codes has blamed lack of facilities and guidelines during all these months when Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) formed a parallel National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) for sportsmen falling prey to doping menace.

On September 15, 2021, through Notification No f.81-09(03)-PSB (R&T), the Board established a parallel NADO against the authorised Anti-Doping Organisation of Pakistan (ADOP) headed by Dr Waqar Ahmad, leaving athletes and sports federations in total confusion as to whom to approach to check the legality of anything. So much so that these athletes were barred by the PSB from approaching genuine ADOP till the time WADA declared the PSB formed body illegal, causing huge embarrassment to the government.

“I confirm to you that I am under investigation for the breach I never committed. In this month of Ramadan, I can vouch that I lived a clean sporting life before rising to the top,” the athlete whose identification is deliberately withheld considering the sensitivity of his case, said. “I never have used anything knowingly that it has got something illegal to enhance performance. There is no department or government owned institution which can guide us as to what to eat and what not to eat. Even some of the food items could be having something that is against the WADA rules. The matter became even worse when a parallel NADO was formed and we were asked not to contact the one that had the support of WADA,” he added.

“Since Olympics I have gone through almost eight tests and cleared all as I believe in clean sports. I know God Almighty has given me the required talent to outshine the best. Why would I use illegal methods? I hope that I will come out head high from this investigation,” he added.

Surprisingly, following the retirement of Dr Waqar Ahmad, almost four years back, the PSB did not hire any professional and competent sports medical specialist to guide the national athletes. The PSB has left athletes on their own to decide which supplement to use and which to avoid. “Every athlete uses supplements and protein shakes to enhance his power with very few knowing which one is suitable for health and approved by the specialists for staying clean,” said the athlete. “The government should have a proper system to guide athletes as to what to eat and drink and what to leave aside. But that is only possible if we have specialists working within the sports authority. Sadly, that has not been the case, leaving athletes having little knowledge searching for answers. There should be specialists within the PSB and provincial boards to guide and help these athletes,” he added.

‘The News’ is aware of the names of three weightlifters who have tested positive for using performance-enhancing drugs. Renowned weightlifter Talha Talib is under investigation. His fate at the moment hangs in balance.