Taijul Islam takes three to prevent South African batting dominance

GQEBERHA: Bangladesh left-arm spin bowler Taijul Islam took three wickets and prevented South Africa from dominating the first day of the second Test at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Friday.

Dean Elgar (70), Keegan Petersen (64) and Temba Bavuma (67) made half-centuries as South Africa made 278 for five after winning the toss.

Taijul took three for 77 in 32 overs. He bowled unchanged from before lunch until after tea in a first spell of two for 63 in 24 overs.

Following controversy over umpiring during South Africa’s 220-run win in the first Test in Durban, two of Taijul’s wickets came after successful reviews.

Petersen was initially given not out by umpire Allahudien Paleker when he was struck on the pads after taking two strides out of his batting crease.

Bangladesh reviewed the decision, the ball was shown to be on target and television umpire Adrian Holdstock decided Petersen had not advanced the two metres necessary to get the benefit of the on-field umpire’s call.

The second successful review came when the left-handed Ryan Rickelton attempted a reverse sweep and the ball lobbed to Yasir Ali at slip. Umpire Marais Erasmus turned down the appeal for a catch but replays showed the ball deflected off the glove covering his wrist.

Bangladesh could have had a wicket in the third over of the day when an appeal for leg before wicket by Khaled Ahmed against Sarel Erwee was turned down but not reviewed, although replays showed the ball would have hit the top of leg stump.

Erwee was eventually caught behind off Khaled for 24 after an opening partnership of 52 with Elgar. Khaled took a second wicket when he had Bavuma caught low down at first slip by Najmul Hossain in the third over with the second new ball.

It was Bavuma’s 19th Test half-century and he was again unable to add to his lone century made in 2016.

Score Board

South Africa won the toss

South Africa 1st Innings

Elgar (c) c †Liton b Taijul 70

Erwee c †Liton b Khaled 24

Petersen lbw b Taijul 64

Bavuma c Najmul b Khaled 67

Rickelton c Yasir b Taijul 42

Verreynne † not out 10

Wiaan Mulder not out 0

Extras: (w 1) 1

Total: 90 Ov (RR: 3.08) 278/5

Yet to bat: Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Fall: 1-52, 11.6 ov, 2-133, 32.5 ov, 3-184, 50.3 ov, 4-267, 81.3 ov, 5-271, 84.3 ov

Bowling: Khaled Ahmed 20-4-59-2, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 19-2-58-0, Ebadot Hossain 16-2-75-0, Taijul Islam 32-7-77-3, Najmul Hossain Shanto 3-0-9-0

Bangladesh Team: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy , Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das †, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Umpires: Allahudien Paleker, Marais Erasmus