Leading karateka Saadi to join training camp soon

KARACHI: Dubai-based Pakistan’s premier karateka Saadi Abbas will join the national camp at Islamabad after Ramadan.
“We are here for the President Cup which will held in near future and inshaAllah after Eid I will join the camp in Islamabad,” Saadi told ‘The News’ from Dubai.
He said that he is preparing solidly for the future events. In order to prepare for the Islamic Games, Asian Games and 14th South Asian Games Pakistan’s karate camp is in progress in Islamabad with the assistance of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).
The men’s camp, carrying 16 fighters, has been in progress since March 7 while the women’s camp, featuring 16 fighters, will begin from Saturday (today).
A senior official of Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) told ‘The News’ on Friday that tough training is in progress. “The men are training very well and the women will also begin their training from tomorrow. So far three to four women players have reached while in three to four days all will be able to assemble in Islamabad,” the official said.
Camps for 11 different sports disciplines have been held in various centres of the country for the Commonwealth Games, Islamic Games, Asian Games and South Asian Games. The South Asian Games will be hosted by Pakistan in Lahore and Islamabad next year.
