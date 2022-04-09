Opposition submits no-trust motion against KP CM

PESHAWAR: The opposition parties in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Sardar Hussain Babak, Khushdil Khan and Shagufta Malik of the Awami National Party (ANP), Mian Nisar Gul of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF), Nighat Orakzai of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Sofia Shahid of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Bilawal Afridi and Baseerat Bibi of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) of the joint opposition submitted the no-trust move with the Assembly Secretariat, which had signatures of 20 legislators.

According to sources, the opposition parties knew that they would not achieve the target but decided to join hands to forestall the KP Assembly’s dissolution. “The ruling PTI leadership is likely to dissolve the provincial assembly after resigning from the National Assembly. And that’s why all the opposition parties decided to submit the no-confidence motion and save the assembly from being dissolved,” a senior member of the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) told The News.

Pleading anonymity, he said multiple options were being mulled and the PTI leaders could go to any extent if they were cornered. A senior PTI leader, when reached by this scribe, didn’t rule out the dissolution of the assembly but said it would be the last option. However, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had never been in favour of the provincial assemblies’ dissolution.

“Imran Khan is well aware that he has the best team in KP and the provincial government has delivered better than the federal and Punjab governments, therefore, he would never take such a high risk,” a PTI leader in Islamabad told The News.

According to Sardar Hussain Babak, ANP parliamentary leader in the KP Assembly, all the opposition parties in the assembly, including ANP, PPP, JUIF, Jamaat-e-Islami, PMLN, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam, and BAP, joined hands against the PTI government and submitted the no-confidence motion against the chief minister collectively.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s JUIF with 17 MPAs is the largest opposition party in the KP Assembly. Asif Iqbal Daudzai, a former provincial minister and JUIF deputy general secretary, told The News they had submitted the no-confidence motion to stop the governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Anything can be expected from Imran Khan and his team. We are democrats and decided to employ legal means to stop any unconstitutional move in the province,” Asif Iqbal Daudzai explained.

ANP’s Sardar Hussain Babak told The News they had submitted the no-confidence motion and now voting would be held when the assembly session was called. The provincial president of PPP, Najmuddin Khan, was quoted as saying a few weeks ago that the opposition had secured the support of 45 PTI MPAs.

As usual, the ruling party termed the no-trust as “wishful thinking” of the opposition and said rivals would suffer a “humiliating” defeat on the assembly floor. Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Finance and Health Minister and a PTI leader, was quick to respond to the opposition move. He was optimistic about the KP government’s survival. “If there were an iota of possibility about the intent of opposition politics, it has been exposed by tabling a no-confidence motion in KP, where the government enjoys a two-thirds majority, a track record, and where the PTI just swept the local government elections. Bring it on,” Taimur Jhagra said.

The PTI had 94 MPAs in the KP Assembly of whom Liaqat Khattak, brother of Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, later left the party. According to Taimur Jhagra, with 93 MPAs in the house, he does not see any threat to the government, saying “let them fulfill their wish.”

BAP, which until now was part of the PTI government, had recently announced quitting the government to join the opposition benches against the government.

The PTI senior leaders and cabinet members, dispelled the impression of any rift in the ruling party, saying the elected members had trust in Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and would stand by him. According to sources, the PDM leaders had approached two senior PTI leaders in the KP Assembly and offered them full support in case they revolted against the chief minister.

But both of them refused to play any negative role against their own government, particularly Mahmood Khan. The opposition parties in KP Assembly are JUIF with 17 lawmakers, ANP (12 MPAs), PMLN, 7, PPP, 5, BAP 4, independent 4 and PMLQ 1.