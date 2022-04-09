ECP to delimit constituencies without digital census

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. --Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Without waiting for a digital census to be held, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday decided to immediately go for delimitation of national and provincial assemblies as per the 2017 national census.

In this connection, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja presided situation and time constraints, the commission decided to immediately delimit the National and Provincial Assemblies and complete the exercise within four months.

In response to a letter from President Dr Arif Alvi, the commission explained the related scenario and background while informing him that the general elections are possible in October this year and sought four additional months besides 90 days to complete its preparations, including the delimitation of constituencies.

In its meeting, the commission directed writing to provincial governments for provision of maps and other data to the commission immediately, so that it could timely complete the work. The commission directed the ECP secretary and special secretary to submit a complete action plan for the general elections to the commission by April 13 to ensure monitoring and timely completion of all matters.



On the occasion, Raja said he is playing his constitutional role for the betterment of the country, continuity of the democratic process, transparency and rule of law and would continue to do so.

The meeting was informed that the ECP had written to the federal government and the Finance Division to provide necessary funds for conducting local government elections in Punjab as LG polls have already been delayed. And that further delay would be a violation of the Constitution. The meeting was told that the commission had sent a summary of a supplementary grant to the ECC for approval, which the ECC sent to the cabinet for approval. It was communicated to the commission that the Finance Division will provide necessary funds to the commission as per its requirements. But when the ECP officials contacted the Finance Division to release the funds, they were told that the Punjab government has not yet provided the required NOC for its share of the funds, and without it, the required funds cannot be provided to the commission.

The commission took note of this in the meeting and asserted that constitutionally and legally, the commission is a financially and administratively independent body and the Government of Pakistan and all the provincial governments are bound to provide full administrative and financial support to the commission.

The commission noted with concern that for various reasons, it has been hampered from fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities. For these reasons and to ensure timely conduct of local government elections in Punjab, the commission decided to summon the federal secretary finance and the chief secretary Punjab. After listening to these two officials, the commission would take an appropriate decision.

The commission also decided that the polling for the NA-33 District Hangu by-election, which was to be held on April 10, was suspended due to dissolution of the National Assembly and hearing of the case in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, will now be held on April 17.

The meeting also decided to expedite updating and revision of voter lists for the general elections on an urgent basis and for completing the work as soon as possible.