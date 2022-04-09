Contempt of court?

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference — PID

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting has said that voting on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan may not take place during today (Sunday)'s session of the National Assembly.

Talking to Geo News, he said that foreign secretary is going to brief the House on "threat letter" on Saturday, so the voting on no-confidence may not happen and may be deferred till next week.

It may be mentioned that the Supreme Court ruled in its order on Friday that agenda of the National Assembly would be the same as it was on April 3. There was no mention of briefing by the foreign secretary in the six-point agenda of the National Assembly session for April 3.



The 9th para of SC ruling reads: "The Speaker is under a duty to summon and hold a sitting of the Assembly in the present session, and shall do so immediately and in any case not later than 10:30am. On Saturday 09.04.2022, to conduct the business of the House as per the Orders of the Day that had been issued for 03.04.2022 and in terms as stated in, and required by, Article 95 of the Constitution read with Rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly Rules, 2007 (Rules).”