Imran’s charges ‘absolutely’ untrue: US

WASHINGTON: The United States has once again rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan's allegations about a conspiracy to destabilise his government.
The State Department's Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter was asked by a reporter that the PM had renewed the allegations and had told his nation that the US encouraged the no-confidence vote, saying that he has a cable to prove it.
The State Department's Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter responded, "Let me just say very bluntly there is absolutely no truth to these allegations. Of course, we continue to follow these developments, and we respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and rule of law. But again, these allegations are absolutely not true."
