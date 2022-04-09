ICT admin imposes Sec 144 for not displaying rate-list

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration Friday imposed Section 144, bounding shopkeepers to display rate-list of essential items to counter profiteering in the federal capital.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner: “It has been brought to the administration’s notice that essential commodities are being sold on high prices than the rates specified by the administration.

Moreover, sellers/shopkeepers are not displaying the price list in their shops.” The DC ordered the sellers to display the price list as specified in the prevention of hoarding and profiteering (price control) Act.

Officers of the food department, agriculture department, market committees, police and area magistrates are authorised to inspect shops and forward the violations to the concerned assistant commissioners for action, the order said.

The order will come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force for two months. "The display of the price list of essential commodities is mandatory otherwise stern legal action will be taken under section 188 against the violator," Assistant Commissioner (Secretariat) Aneel Saeed told APP.

He said the decision was taken keeping in view the practice of selling essential commodities, especially fruits and vegetables at higher rates. Aneel appealed the masses to avoid panic buying and do not stock commodities as sufficient stock of edible items was available in the markets.

"If you purchase food items in bulk quantity than prices increased due to disruption in demand and supply cycle," he noted. The administration was making all-out efforts to provide maximum relief to the public, he said while hinting towards expected decline in the prices in coming days.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has imposed fine of Rs672,000 on shopkeepers for overcharging during its on-going crackdown against profiteers. On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, over 700 shops were randomly inspected in the city and arrested 22 vendors for being involved in profiteering.

ICT admin spokesman told APP that the senior officers including assistant commissioners and special price magistrates were regularly carrying out inspections in their assigned areas/markets all over the city and took stern action against the profiteers. Moreover, the rates and quality of all essential items including meat, chicken, dairy products, pulses, rice, flour etc., were enforced and regulated, he added.