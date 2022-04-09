Lesco employees to get disparity reduction allowance

LAHORE: The employees working in Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) would get Disparity Reduction Allowance with effect from March 2022 like Wapda employees and would be granted Performance Allowance on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr like previous years. This was assured by Lesco Chief Executive Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Amin to the representative of Lesco Workers Union CBA and All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA on Friday in a meeting held with the representatives of the union veteran Labour Leader Khurshid Ahmad and Osama Tariq, Haji Younas, Rana Shakoor, Muzaffar Mateen, Naveed Dogar, Haji Shafiq, Malik Zahoor, Liaqat Ali and others.
