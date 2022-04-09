UN urges ‘restraint’ after Yemen truce violation charges

DUBAI: The United Nations on Friday urged Yemen’s warring parties to exercise "restraint" after they traded accusations of violations of a UN-brokered ceasefire.

"I am following very closely the latest developments in #Marib and urge all parties to show restraint and their continued commitment to the truce as promised to Yemenis," tweeted Hans Grundberg, the UN special envoy for Yemen.

A Yemeni military source told AFP that loyalist forces had "repelled a Huthi (rebel) attack" in southern Marib, the government’s last stronghold in the north of the country. "The Huthis are taking advantage of the ceasefire to strengthen their military presence" around the strategic city, said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.