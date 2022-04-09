First private mission launches for ISS

WASHINGTON: The first fully private mission to the International Space Station blasted off from Florida on Friday with a four-member crew from startup company Axiom Space.

The partnership has been hailed by Nasa, which sees it as a key step in its goal to commercialize the region of space known as "Low Earth Orbit," leaving the agency to focus on more ambitious endeavors deeper into the cosmos.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule Endeavor launched at 11:17 am (1517 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Centre. "We’re taking commercial business off the face of the Earth and putting it up in space," Nasa chief Bill Nelson said ahead of lift-off.

Commanding the Axiom-1 mission is former Nasa astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, a dual citizen of the United States and Spain, who flew to space four times over his 20-year-career, and last visited the ISS in 2007.

He is joined by three paying crewmates: American real estate investor Larry Connor, Canadian investor and philanthropist Mark Pathy, and Israeli former fighter pilot, investor and philanthropist Eytan Stibbe.

But unlike the recent, attention-grabbing suborbital flights carried out by Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, Axiom says its mission shouldn’t be considered tourism. On board the ISS, which orbits 250 miles above sea level, the quartet will carry out research projects, including an MIT technology demonstration of smart tiles that form a robotic swarm and self-assemble into space architecture.