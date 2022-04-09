Russia expels 45 Polish diplomats

MOSCOW: Moscow is expelling 45 Polish diplomats, Russia’s foreign ministry said on Friday, in a tit-for-tat move after Warsaw last month expelled the same number of Russian diplomats for espionage.

The ministry said it summoned the Polish ambassador in Moscow to "strongly protest against the unjustified" expulsion of Russian diplomats from Poland on March 23. "The ambassador was told that we regard this step as confirmation of Warsaw’s conscious desire to completely destroy bilateral relations," the ministry added. "The blame for that lies wholly with the Polish side."