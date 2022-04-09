Jackson hails US progress on racial equality

WASHINGTON: Ketanji Brown Jackson celebrated her rise "from segregation to the Supreme Court" at a White House event on Friday marking her confirmation as the first Black woman appointed to the nation’s highest judicial bench.

In her first public remarks since the Senate endorsed her on Thursday, the 51-year-old judge said the appointment was the "honour of a lifetime." "In my family, it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States," she told around 150 guests invited to the South Lawn by President Joe Biden. "And it is an honour, the honour of a lifetime, for me to have this chance to join the court."

Jackson came out of the White House with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to cheers from the new justice’s family, current and former Supreme Court justices, administration officials and senators who voted for her.