Britain sanctions daughters of Putin and Lavrov

LONDON: Britain on Friday announced sanctions on the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Foreign Office said it was targeting the "lavish lifestyles of the Kremlin’s inner circle" as it sanctioned Putin’s daughters Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, and Lavrov’s daughter Yekaterina Vinokurova.

The new sanctions follow similar actions by the United States in targeting the three women, who are now subject to UK travel bans and asset freezes. "Through the G7, we are working with partners to end the use of Russian energy and further hit Putin’s ability to fund his illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

"Together, we are tightening the ratchet on Russia’s war machine, cutting off Putin’s sources of cash," she added. The UK has sanctioned more than 1,200 individuals and businesses -- including 76 oligarchs -- since Russia’s military offensive began in February.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian investigators began to exhume a mass grave in Bucha on Friday, opening the early stages of what police say will be a war crimes case targeting Russian troops who occupied the Kyiv commuter town.

The grave -- a long deep trench in the mud behind a gold-domed church -- was used by Ukrainians to bury neighbours they claim were killed at the hands of Russian armed forces which arrived on February 26.

On Friday, crews wearing white forensic overalls were using a flatbed lorry fixed with a mechanical crane to remove corpses from the ditch. The bodies were laid out on the ground and inspected by teams, including police officers poring over paperwork. The remains outside the grave, cordoned off by tape, were zipped inside black plastic body bags.