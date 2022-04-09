CITY PULSE: Mehfil Ronaq-e-Ramadan

The Zaman Brothers Group (Shafiq-uz-Zaman Taji and Muhammad Ali Zaman) will perform at a Sufi Qawwai night titled Mehfil Ronaq-e-Ramadan at the Arts Council of Pakistan today (Saturday). The event is scheduled to start at 11pm.
Chinese Whispers
The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Fatima Munir’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Chinese Whispers’ until April 24. Call 021-35821462 for more information.
Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond
The Koel Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Khan and Hussain Jamil’s art exhibition titled ‘Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond’ until April 27. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
Reflections of Surroundings
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Abid Khalil Ansari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflections of Surroundings’ from May 10 to May 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
A fire destroyed a garment factory and reduced goods worth millions of rupees in the Landhi Export Processing Zone on...
The University of Karachi on Friday extended the date of registration form submission for the Associate Degree in...
The Karachi district administration on Friday arrested 16 profiteers for violating the prices of essential commodities...
Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a man and his mother for their alleged involvement in drug...
Four people were killed and eight others wounded in separate incidents in gun and knife attacks in Karachi on Friday.A...
Voices of faith communities, especially Muslims, are relatively silent in the global discourse on stem cell ethics,...
