CITY PULSE: Mehfil Ronaq-e-Ramadan

The Zaman Brothers Group (Shafiq-uz-Zaman Taji and Muhammad Ali Zaman) will perform at a Sufi Qawwai night titled Mehfil Ronaq-e-Ramadan at the Arts Council of Pakistan today (Saturday). The event is scheduled to start at 11pm.

Chinese Whispers

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Fatima Munir’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Chinese Whispers’ until April 24. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond

The Koel Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Khan and Hussain Jamil’s art exhibition titled ‘Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond’ until April 27. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Reflections of Surroundings

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Abid Khalil Ansari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflections of Surroundings’ from May 10 to May 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.