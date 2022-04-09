16 profiteers arrested, 163 more fined across city

The Karachi district administration on Friday arrested 16 profiteers for violating the prices of essential commodities fixed by the Commissioner Office.

The action was taken by the East district administration. The Ferozabad assistant commissioner arrested 10 profiteers and the Gulshan-e-Iqbal assistant commissioner arrested six profiteers, according to a press statement issued by the Commissioner Office. As many as 163 profiteers were fined Rs668,000 by the city administration.

In District Malir, 13 profiteers were fined Rs20,000, and 26 profiteers were fined Rs 0.194 million in District Central. In District East, 53 profiteers were fined Rs64,000, and 12 profiteers were fined Rs12,000 in District West while 10 profiteers were fined Rs10,000 in District Keamari. In District South, Rs0.3 million fine was imposed on 43 profiteers and six profiteers were fined Rs40,000 in District Korangi.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon asked all the deputy commissioners to continue the campaign against the profiteers. He said the prices fixed by the city administration should be enforced strictly so the people could get essential food items at the notified prices.