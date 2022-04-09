Mother, son arrested for drug peddling

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a man and his mother for their alleged involvement in drug peddling.
According to the Docks police, the suspect, namely Sohail, and his mother, Mumlikat, were arrested during snap-checking in Keamari, and 105 grams of high-quality heroin was found on them. The police said the duo was habitual drug peddlers and the woman had been arrested in the past as well.
Gangster held
A notorious Lyari gangster was arrested during a joint raid by the Preedy police and Rangers. According to the police, Shah Fahad alias Fahmida, son of Iqbal, was associated with Arshad Pappu gang, and he provided financial support to the gang. A hand grenade was also seized from his possession. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.
