Two MQM-L leaders detained for 90 days

The Sindh home department has issued a notification to detain two leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), Kanwar Khalid Younus and Momin Khan Momin, for a period of 90 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law.

Both of them were appointed as office-bearers of the MQM-L in Karachi a few days back. The Sindh inspector general of police had recommended the Sindh government to order detention of the two MQM-L leaders for 90 days under the MPO.

The notification issued on Friday said that the detention of the two MQM-L leaders was necessary as their illegal activities could vitiate law and order in the country and endanger the safety and security of residents of Karachi. It said that the two leaders were being detained on the basis of intelligence reports.

“The Government of Sindh on the basis of request (made by IG Sindh) and considering the merits of the case is satisfied that there is serious apprehension of public safety in the interest of the country and public and the presence of Kanwar Khalid s/o Younus Ali Khan and Momin Khan Momin s/o Muhammad Idrees Kanwar at any public place is likely to pose a grave threat to the public safety and cause a breach of peace and tranquility.” The two would remain in the custody of the Central Jail’s senior superintendent.