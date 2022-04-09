People of Karachi wholeheartedly supporting Imran Khan, claim PTI leaders

On directives of Prime Minster Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter on Friday held a protest in the wee hours of Friday in the Sohrab Goth area against what they said anti-national elements and those who had sold their conscience.

The leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar, Karachi Secretary General MNA Saif-ur-Rehman Mehsud, Sindh Assembly members Saeed Afridi, Jamal Siddiqui, Raja Azhar, Adeel Ahmed and Rabistan Khan, and others participated in the demonstration.

Sheikh said that Imran Khan was the prime minister of 220 million Pakistanis and the people of Pakistan were wholeheartedly supporting him.

The politicians who hatched up a conspiracy after receiving dollars from foreign powers must be called brokers as they had not only traded their conscience but also the country, he said, adding that the PM would never let the country fall into the hands of those whose past was tainted with corruption.

He maintained that during the regimes of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, more than 400 drone attacks were carried out in Pakistan causing loss of hundreds of innocent lives and then governments remained tight-lipped while only Khan dared to protest against the strikes and challenged the external forces, Sheikh said, adding that during the PTI government, not a single drone strike took place.

He went on to say that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz and Zardari did not break their silence even on the most serious issue of blasphemous sketches and it was Khan who raised loud and strong voice against it all over the world.

The nation has got a conscientious leader who is vying to unite the entire Muslim Ummah so conspiracies are being hatched up by external forces against him, he remarked, adding that certain politicians, whose allegiance was available to anti-Pakistan forces for the sake of dollars, brought a foreign-funded no confidence motion against a righteous leader.

According to Sheikh, such nefarious designs were bound to fail against Khan whose strength was the people of Pakistan and he was striving to secure a good future for the country.

The PTI leader maintained that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in Karachi had sold out the Muhajir community, a Maulana sold madrasa students for diesel and the Pakistan Peoples Party bargained Sindh for the sake of dollars.

He said Khan would form the federal government with a two-third majority while the next government in Sindh would also be of the PTI. “We accept the Supreme Court’s judgment but the issue of the letter is yet to be settled down.”

Ghaffar said the Pakistani nation would not accept anyone's slavery and those who intended to subdue the nation would have to face the consequences.

He paid tribute to the PTI workers of Karachi, saying that the people of Karachi stood with their captain.

MPA Afridi said that 40 countries led by the United States had tried their strength in Afghanistan and could not defeat Pashtuns, but unfortunately, there were unscrupulous politicians in Pakistan who traded their conscience for dollars.

Calling Fazl ‘Maulana Diesel’, MPA Rabistan said the JUI-F leader wanted Pakistanis to accept slavery of the US but he must know that the nation could not be enslaved by any world power. Khan would give another super surprise and no one should be worried, he said.