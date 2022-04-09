NGO stops running two hospitals, 34 BHUs in Malir

After the end of an agreement with the Sindh health department to run health facilities in District Malir under a public-private partnership, HANDS, a non-governmental organisation, has stopped running two tertiary-care hospitals and 34 basic health units (BHUs) in the district.

“This is for the information of everyone that HANDS and the Sindh health department’s agreement on the public-private partnership basis for health facilities in District Malir was terminated on 18th February 2022,” Chief Executive HANDS Dr Shaikh Tanveer Ahmed said in an announcement on Friday.

“HANDS, therefore, is not liable for these health facilities now,” the announcement added.

Another official of the NGO, Dr Khalil Ahmed Shaikh, told journalists that they had been running two large health facilities -- Sindh Government Hospital in Ibrahim Hyderi and Memon Goth Hospital -- in addition to 34 BHUs for last five years under the public-private partnership, for which the budget had to be provided by the Sindh health department. However, the department did not renew the agreement, forcing HANDS to stop running these facilities.

“The Sindh health department had to renew the agreement with HANDS last month and provide us funds, but it failed to do so. The government was supposed to provide us 455 million rupees annually, but it hardly paid Rs206 million annually to HANDs,” Dr Shaikh said, adding that most of the budget provided by the government was spent on the salaries of the staff.

He maintained that the NGO generated its own funds and ran these facilities to the expectations of the people, but when government stopped the funding, they could not keep the health facilities running. He added that from Monday, these health facilities would be run and managed by the health department on its own.

To a query, he said that they used to treat around 100,000 patients on a monthly basis, and their health facilities were providing gynecology, surgery, OPD and other facilities, for which they themselves hired consultants and specialists from the market on a contractual basis.

Confirming the end of the agreement with HANDS, an official of the health department said they had asked the district health officer (DHO) of Malir to take over all these health facilities and start running them as per departmental rules and regulations.

“Actually, this agreement to run public health facilities in District Malir was between the public- private partnership (PPP) mode and HANDS. The NGOs approached the health department very late. We required time to renew the agreement as it needs approval from the Sindh chief minister, which takes time,” the official added.

He said that for the time being, the DHO would be running these facilities while arrangements would be made to ensure that patients continued to get quality health services until an alternative arrangement was made.