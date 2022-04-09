Fine imposed on profiteers

LAHORE:The district administration imposed fine of Rs300,000 on various shopkeepers over profiteering as well as overcharging in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for district administration said on Friday, the price control magistrates got registered 20 FIRs against profiteers while 701 inspections were conducted during the same period, out of which, 141 violations were found. The inspection teams of the department visited various shops in different markets and Ramazan bazaars to ensure availability of commodities at government announced rates.