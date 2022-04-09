LAHORE:Dr Mehdi Hasan’s Chehlum was observed on Friday at his residence. Relatives and friends came together to offer Fateha. Dr Mehdi Hasan died on February 23 at the age of 85. He was twice elected chairperson of HRCP and five times as an office-bearer of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists. He was Dean of Journalism and Mass Communication Department at the Beaconhouse University and had taught journalism for long at the University of the Punjab. He was a public intellectual and Pakistan’s foremost media historian.
