LAHORE:The arrival and departure of several passenger trains delayed for many hours on Friday causing great amount of frustration for passengers across the country.
According to details, the Tezgam Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 2 hours. Business Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 2 hours. Green Line Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 2 hours. Awam Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 2 hours. Allama Iqbal Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 1 hour 30 minutes. The Karachi Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by one hour and 20 minutes. Shah Hussain Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by one hour and 20 minutes. The Karakoram Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by one hour. The Jaffar Express from Quetta to Lahore was one hour late.
LAHORE:The district administration imposed fine of Rs300,000 on various shopkeepers over profiteering as well as...
LAHORE:Dr Mehdi Hasan’s Chehlum was observed on Friday at his residence. Relatives and friends came together to...
LAHORE:Exhibition of Shela Tiwana’s paintings will be opened tomorrow at Nairang Art Gallery. She has painted...
LAHORE:The district administration retrieved 1.5 kanals of state land worth Rs19 million during an operation launched...
LAHORE:Jamiat Ulema Islam workers observed a day of thanks on Friday to express gratitude to Almighty Allah after...
LAHORE:Speakers at a webinar on Autism stressed on raising awareness about Autism and related disorders among the...
Comments