LAHORE:The arrival and departure of several passenger trains delayed for many hours on Friday causing great amount of frustration for passengers across the country.

According to details, the Tezgam Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 2 hours. Business Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 2 hours. Green Line Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 2 hours. Awam Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 2 hours. Allama Iqbal Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 1 hour 30 minutes. The Karachi Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by one hour and 20 minutes. Shah Hussain Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by one hour and 20 minutes. The Karakoram Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by one hour. The Jaffar Express from Quetta to Lahore was one hour late.