State land worth Rs19m retrieved

LAHORE:The district administration retrieved 1.5 kanals of state land worth Rs19 million during an operation launched here on Friday.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shalimar Zeeshan Nadeem, launched the operation in Harbanspura, with the help of heavy machinery and demolished various building structures, boundary walls to retrieve the land from illegal possession. The Assistant Commissioner warned the land grabbers that operation would continue without any discrimination and every inch of land would be retrieved from illegal occupants.