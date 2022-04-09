JUIF workers observe Youm-e-Tashakkur

LAHORE:Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUIF) workers observed a day of thanks (Youm-e-Tashakkur) on Friday to express gratitude to Almighty Allah after restoration of parliament and nullifying of deputy speaker’s ruling of rejecting the no-confidence motion.

On the appeal of JUIF ameer and PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the workers took out a rally from Nasir Bagh to Punjab Assembly after Friday congregations. Earlier, the workers also offered special prayers (Nawafil) for the protection of the country and supremacy of the Constitution and implementation of the Islamic system. The rally comprising cars, jeeps, trucks, pickups and motorcycles was led by JUIF deputy secretary general Maulana Amjad Khan, Maulana Naeemuddin and other others leaders. Addressing the workers, Maulana Amjad Khan said that the Constitution of Pakistan was saved forever with the landmark decision of the Supreme Court. He said JUIF leadership has been raising its voice for the upholding of constitution for the protection of its Islamic articles in every era. In addition, we will continue our struggle under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman for the protection of homeland and constitution.

Salimullah Qadri, Hafiz Ashraf Gujjar, Maulana Abdul Manan Anbalvi, Qari Imran Rahimi, Hafiz Ghazanfar Uzair, Hafiz Naseer Ahrar, Hafiz Umair Mohmand, Qari Manzoor Al Hassan Chitrali Hafiz Abdul Wahid and others also spoke on the occasion.