Teachers’ body concerned over delay in allowance issuance

LAHORE:Executive Council of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab has expressed concern over the obstacles posed by the bureaucracy and some VCs even after the approval of 25 percent special allowance for the universities of the Punjab as a result of the tireless struggle of FAPUASA Punjab.

According to a press release, an emergent meeting of the Executive Council of FAPUASA Punjab Chapter was held here Friday. The meeting chaired by FAPUASA Punjab president Prof Dr Muhammad Azhar Naeem was attended by General Secretary Punjab Prof Dr Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, Secretary PUASA Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, Vice President ASA-GCU Dr Ahtisham Ali, General Secretary University of Okara Javed Dogar and representatives of various universities participated online.

The FAPUASA Punjab executive council urged the government that the issuance of Special Allowance for University Employees, except June 1, 2021, would not be acceptable under any circumstances. They said that for the last eight months, the university teachers and employees were being exploited economically and mentally.

Firstly obstacles were created to obtain the Special Allowance and after the tireless efforts of FAPUASA Punjab when the public sector universities were allowed this allowance, a coercive notification deprived the university employees of their arrears which is utterly unfair. The Executive Council also demanded the universities vice-chancellors that like the rest of the grades the employees of grades 20 to 22 were fully entitled to the special allowance; therefore, there was need to ensure that they would also be benefitted from the special allowance.

The FAPUASA Executive Council announced a tough strategy in case of rejection of its demands. To make FAPUASA Punjab more active across the province, the executive council decided to nominate Dr Ahtisham Ali of GC University Lahore as the Vice-President of FAPUASA Punjab and Prof Dr Anila Zameer Durrani of UVAS Lahore as the Joint Secretary.