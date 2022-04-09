Governor, SMBR discuss reforms

LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar called on Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema and briefed him about the institutional reforms in the Board of Revenue (BoR) at Governor’s House here on Friday.

Babar Hayat Tarar informed the governor about the digitisation of revenue services and Revenue Court Management System. Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said historic reforms have been brought in the Board of Revenue by the PTI government during the last two years and due to these reforms, the general public is being facilitated in the process of registration and transfer of lands.

He said it is commendable that the process of transfer of land has been made transparent and easy by the Department of Revenue with the establishment of One Window Registration and e-Service Centre at the district level.

Governor also lauded the Revenue Public Services for providing prompt assistance to the people at their doorsteps in a transparent manner. Babar Hayat Tarar while talking on the occasion said that under the Revenue Court Management System, matters of overseas Pakistanis relating to the Revenue department are being decided on time in a transparent manner.