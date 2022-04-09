Security remains tight on first Friday of Ramazan

LAHORE:The security of the city especially mosques, Imam Bargahs and other religious as well as public places remained tight on the day of first Juma of Ramazan. CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev had issued directions to the DIG Operations Lahore, SSP Operations and all the divisional police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements of the Masajid, Imambargahs and other public places in wake of present situation of the country.

Over 5,000 police officials were deputed on the day to ensure the security of masajids and other religious places, the CCPO said. Lahore police has also been providing protection to all the 32 Ramazan Bazaars set up in different areas of the City by the district government and more than 300 police personnel, including 64 lady constables have also been deputed at these facilitation bazaars.

Around 110 teams of Police Response Unit (PRU), 307 teams of Dolphin Squad and personnel of police stations have been ensuing effective patrolling around the important places during Ramazan. The CCPO Lahore visited different areas of the City, including mosques and religious places to check the security arrangements.

All the related officers also reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements throughput the city particularly at sensitive masajid, Imambargahs and all these religious places. Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained on high alert.