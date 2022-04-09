Three members of Chhotu gang arrested; loot seized

LAHORE:Around three members of Chhotu Gang involved in stealing spare parts of motorcycles were arrested by Wahdat Colony police on Friday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Attique, Atif and Usman.

Police also recovered two bikes, two engines and chassis of the bikes. An FIR was registered in Ichhra police station. The other bike was stolen from Kot Lakhpat.

Wahdat Colony police said that the arrested suspects were handed over to Anti Vehicle Lifting staff (AVLS) for further investigations.

FIRE: An incident of fire was reported in Security Office Cabin of National College of Arts. Nearby people called Rescue teams. Firefighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire.

In another fire incident, a waste transformer exploded in Misri Shah. The rescue teams extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in these incidents.

KITE-SELLERS ARRESTED: Liaqatabad Police have arrested three suspected kite-sellers on Friday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Nusrat, Ghulam Muhammad and Adnan. The suspects would smuggle the kites from Peshawar and deliver to different parts of Lahore.

Police recovered 320 kites and six string chords from their custody. A case has been registered against them.

NH&MP: National Motorways and Highways Police (NH&MP) N-5 Central Zone as part of comprehensive policy to reduce number of road traffic accidents has asked for renovation work at 951 points.

DIG Muhammad Saleem said that 177 illegal u-turns would be closed down and 450 speed breakers on link roads would be constructed. He also added that they were writing a letter to cancel route permits of 300 vehicles to the Punjab government. The steps would help in decrease in number of accidents on highways.