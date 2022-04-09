Buzdar reiterates support to Imran

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has reiterated his support to Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a statement issued on Friday, the chief minister termed Imran Khan the leader of 220 million Pakistanis and asserted that the nation wanted him to continue as the prime minister of Pakistan.

National politics is incomplete without Imran Khan as the nation has full faith in him, he stressed and announced backing the PM whatever decision he takes. "No leader like Imran Khan has ever come and we are all united under his leadership," he added.

SOUTH PUNJAB: The chief minister said that the PTI-led government allocated 32 percent jobs quota for South Punjab and made the South Punjab secretariat financially and administratively independent.

In a statement issued on Friday, the chief minister said the government had given 35 percent development budget to South Punjab and ring-fenced it to avoid re-appropriation of funds. Similarly, he added that a separate book was also compiled to lay down details of its share of the development budget. He maintained that backward South Punjab districts were equally treated in the journey of development as it is the right of the people. South Punjab has joined the journey of development as more development funds were provided to it than in the past to heal the sense of deprivation, he concluded.

MARTYRS: The chief minister has paid tributes to the two officials who embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in the Mushqai area of Balochistan. In a statement issued on Friday, the chief minister extended condolences to bereaved families and said that the martyred officials were heroes who thwarted the nefarious designs of terrorists by sacrificing their lives. The nation pays tributes to them and their sacrifice would never be forgotten, he said, and added that the commitment of the nation could not be deterred with such cowardly activities.