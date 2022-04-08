187 arrested as officials visit markets

PESHAWAR: District administration on Thursday arrested 187 persons and sealed 22 shops for over-pricing across the provincial capital on Thursday.

The officials inspected fruit, vegetables and meat shops in various bazaars on Ring Road, interior city, Dalazak Road, Kohat Road, Charsadda Road, Hashtnagri and the posh Hayatabad township.

Around 18 shopkeepers were arrested for over-charging despite displaying the official rate-list at their shops. The officials also sealed 22 shops.

In a separate development, the government has directed the district administration, Peshawar Development Authority, and traffic police to ensure provision of facilities on Northern Bypass Road from Nasir Bagh Road to Warsak Road to reduce traffic on University Road.

The traffic police have been directed to deploy traffic cops, taking action against the violators of traffic use and action against encroachment along the roadsides. The PDA was directed to demolish all the encroachments on the road and take steps for preventing future encroachments.

The PDA was also directed to install tyre busters and railing on the six bridges on the road. The police were directed to deploy the Ababeel Force on the Northern Bypass and also increase patrolling by the police stations concerned.