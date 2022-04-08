Paravets of KP call for service structure

PESHAWAR: Paraveterinary Association Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Livestock Department has demanded the provincial government to announce a proper service structure and upgradation for hundreds of paravets in the Livestock Extension Programme.

In a statement on Thursday, provincial president of the Association Zafarullah Khan said that an emergency meeting of the association was held at the provincial directorate where all the office-bearers and representatives of paravets were present. They demanded the government to announce a proper service structure for grade-14 to grade-17 in the livestock department, otherwise they would be compelled to launch a protest movement across the province.

Zafarullah said that the paravets were performing a vital role in the implementation of all projects and services related to the promotion of livestock, dairy farms, poultry farms and other cattle-related diseases and epidemics in the province. He claimed that the veterinary assistants had made the programs successful and the vision of the present government regarding promoting livestock, meat and milk production, and other programmes.

He claimed that the cases of upgradation of BPS-14, 16, and 17 had been lying with the Finance Department for the last six months but no practical step was taken in this regard.

He warned the provincial government to announce service structure and upgradation by the end of May this year, otherwise the Association would give a call for protest in front of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly building where they would continue protest sit-in till the fulfillment of their demands.