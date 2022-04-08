Official reviews prices in Bannu market

PESHAWAR: Assistant Commissioner Bannu Dr Tayyab Hayat on Thursday visited the vegetable and fruit market in Bannu district.

A handout said that on the direction of deputy commissioner Bannu, Assistant Commissioner Dr Tayyab Hayat visited the market Bannu to review the bidding process of vegetables and fruit and also fixed rates for vegetables and fruit as per the bids.

He also warned traders that artificial price hike and hoarding would not be tolerated in any case as it directly affects the people.

He said that administrative officers and food department officials were visiting the markets regularly and taking steps to implement the rates fixed by the price committee. He urged the traders to work for achieving success in both this world and the hereafter by providing essential items to people at fair prices in the holy month of Ramazan.