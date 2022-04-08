Dwellers of Kamila face severe water shortage

MANSEHRA: The people of Kamila bazaar and its suburbs in Upper Kohistan have been facing severe scarcity of potable water after the Public Health Department reduced the supply from 4 hours a day to only 30 minutes a day.

“The city and its suburbs have been facing severest water shortage as the only supply scheme installed in 2080 at Zidkhad area couldn’t meet local needs because of the illegal connections on main lines and water theft,” Maulana Waliullah Tauhidi told reporters on Thursday.

A group of locals led by Maulana Waliullah Tohidi told reporters in Kamila that the district administration and Public Health Department were not taking serious measures to address the water scarcity issue in the city and its suburbs.

“It is unfortunate that people are without potable water in Ramazan and neither the district administration nor the public health department are taking serious measures to address this issue,” Maulana Waliullah said.

Another local, Mir Ghulamullah said that the water theft was one of the major causes behind the scarcity of the potable water in Kamila as people installed illegal connections and intercepted the supply.

“The women cannot fetch water from nearby streams in fasting and district administration and public department should ensure 3 hours a day supply to address acute water shortage,” Ghulamullah said.

Another local, Obaidullah said that connections got illegally from the main pipeline for water theft should immediately be removed to overcome water shortage at least in the holy month.