Residents want internet facility in Bajaur restore

PESHAWAR: The people, particularly students and business community faced greater hardships due to the 3G 4G internet breakdown in the district for the last several days, demanding the relevant quarters to restore the facility as soon as possible.

Lodging their complaints, a number of businesspersons, students and the general public said that internet facilities of most of the private companies had been suspended due to unknown reasons, causing them a lot of inconvenience.

They said that Prime Minister during his visit to Bajaur tribal district had ordered for the provision of 3G and 4G internet facility to the people but now the private companies had suspended the service due to unknown reasons.