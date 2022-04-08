UNFPA director visits KP

PESHAWAR: Shoko Arakaki, Director, UNFPA’s Humanitarian Office in Geneva on Thursday met women and girls from Afghan refugees and hosting communities to hear from them about the quality of services provided, the challenges in accessing reproductive health and protection services and solutions they proposed.

Ms Shoko Arakaki is visiting Pakistan to view UNFPA’s humanitarian interventions, especially for Afghan refugees, around reproductive health and responses to gender-based violence (GBV), said a communique.

As part of her mission, she visited the UNFPA-supported government Basic Health Unit (BHU) Phandu in Peshawar district and interacted with women and girls from Afghan refugees and host communities.

The UNFPA official met with midwives, psychologists and social mobilizers who are attending deliveries, providing psycho-social support and referrals to GBV survivors and at-risk groups.

She appreciated their commitment to serving the women and girls in need in remote areas.

Phandu BHU, which functions 24/7, is one of the eight government health facilities in KP where UNFPA, with the support of its partner Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP), is providing comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care services and psychosocial support, multi-sectoral referrals and community mobilisation services in refugee-hosting communities.

The BHU receives around 1,600 outpatients every month and one delivery is attended every day on average.

The psychologist conducts counselling sessions with 15 to 20 women every month on average.

The UNFPA official met with representatives of partner organizations, including the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Health Department, SRSP and the Prime Foundation.

Shoko Arakaki discussed the progress on existing interventions and explore ways of scaling up the partnerships around ensuring reproductive health, rights and prevention and response to gender-based violence is integrated into preparedness and response to emergencies in the province.

“We must be accountable for women and girls who suffer the most during disasters and emergencies. The rights and health of women and girls are at the heart of UNFPA’s work. We will only be able to achieve Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 if we continue to work in partnerships through innovative and multisectoral approaches,” she added.

The official said she was sure that the partnerships in the KP would grow stronger owing to our common vision of serving and meeting the health and protection needs of women and girls in refugee and hosting communities.

The UNFPA and Health Department signed documents to hand over the four fully-equipped and prefabricated Women-Friendly Health Spaces, Labour Room and OPD unit for installation in the remote and rugged region of Tirah valley in the newly-merged districts of KP province to cater to the health needs of temporarily displaced women and girls who were now returning home.