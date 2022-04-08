 
Two killed in firing

By Our Correspondent
April 08, 2022

SUKKUR: Firing claimed two lives in two different incidents in Khairpur and Shahdadpur on Thursday.

In one of the incidents, which took place at Al-Noor Hotel near Shahdadpur in district Sanghar, three assailants shot dead a man identified as Allah Warayo Brohi and managed to flee on a motorcycle.

