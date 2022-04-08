Official says Rs2.5b subsidy given on food items

CHARSADDA: A senior official on Thursday said that the government had provided Rs2.5 billion as subsidies on food items, including flour to provide relief to the people during Ramazan.

Talking to media persons after his visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar here, Secretary Sports and Tourism Amir Sultan Tareen said that the government had established 83 sasta bazaars and 123 Ramazan Facilitation Centres to facilitate the general public, particularly the poor across the province.

Deputy Commissioner, Charsadda, Saddat Hassan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sania Safi, Revenue Officer Ashfaq Khan, District Food Controller Hafizullah and others were also present on the occasion.

The secretary said that the government, like the previous years, had also devised a comprehensive plan to establish cheap markets to sell daily use items at reasonable prices to facilitate the poor and low income salaried class.

He said that a lion’s share of subsidy had been given on wheat flour, which was now being sold at Rs400 and Rs800 per 10Kg and per 20Kg, respectively.

Giving details, Amir Sultan Tareen said that flour was being supplied to sasta bazaars and 2800 sales points thrice a day so the people could not face any shortage for the essential commodity.

Besides it, he said the government had also set up 83 sasta bazaars, 123 Ramazan Facilitation Centres, 42 mobile Utility Stores and 96 Ramazan dastarkhwan across the province.

He said that branches of Utility Stores had also been established at various bazaars to facilitate people in sale and purchase of essential commodities.