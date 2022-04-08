KP to launch food card programme

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday decided to launch the Food Card Programme in the upcoming budget and directed the quarters concerned to take necessary steps to finalise it.

Under the proposed Food Card Programme, it was initially proposed to provide free-of-cost wheat flour or provision of four basic food items at subsidised rates to the deserving households. More or less one million households and over 5.00 million individuals would benefit from the programme.

The chief minister took the decision while chairing a meeting of the food department held here.

Special Assistant to chief minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Finance Ikramullah Khan and Secretary Food Mushtaq Ahmad and other relevant officials of the food department attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the preliminary sketch and features of the proposed Food Card Programme, registration of deserving households, estimated cost, implementation mechanism and other various aspects of the programme.

The meeting also reviewed the various proposals for providing basic food items to deserving households on subsidised rates under the proposed programme. The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to submit workable proposals for approval to this effect. He also directed the food department to finalise the list of deserving households for the purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that he was fully aware of the problems of people due to current inflation in the country.

He added that the incumbent government was taking solid steps to curtail the burden of inflation on the general public.

The provincial government was making a plan to give significant relief to deserving households of the province in the budget of next fiscal year, he added.